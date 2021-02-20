Adela Garza Hernandez
September 30, 1948 –
February 15, 2021
On Monday, February 15, 2021, Adela Garza Hernandez, loving mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 72.
Adela was born on September 30, 1948 in Nixon, Texas to Juanita and Andres Garza. Her family relocated to Freeport in 1963 and she eventually settled in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of nine children and therefore became second mom to a large extended family. She was the matriarch of the family who could always be depended on during times of need, or in later years to throw a great family get together. She raised her daughter Sylvia Hernandez Cento, of whom she was extraordinarily proud, as a devoted and loving working mom.
In her free time Adela loved to travel with her family, visiting a variety of destinations in the United States and Europe. Even though she had visited far-flung places across the globe, Branson, Missouri held a special place in her heart. She returned many times over the years to enjoy the music and picturesque Ozark scenery.
She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1968, and received a degree in Business Administration from Sul Ross State University in 1979. She worked for Dow Chemical for 30 years until her retirement in 2009.
Adela is preceded in death by her father and mother; as well her sister, Rosa Crossman; and brothers, Andrew Garza (survived by Linda Garza) and Rudy Garza.
She is survived by Sylvia and Don Cento; and by her siblings, Jesus and Dolores Garza, Jose Garza, Annabella Garza, Armando Garza and Debi Landers, and Mario Garza; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. and graveside service at 1 :00 p . m . on Friday, February 26th at Restwood Memorial in Clute, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org in memory of Adela Hernandez.
