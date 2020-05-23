William “Bill” Norman Aden
July 22, 1939 –
May 16, 2020
William “Bill” Norman Aden, 80, of Lake Jackson passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Houston. Bill was born July 22, 1939 in Huntsville to Norman and Gertrue Caswell Aden.
Bill was a member of Brazosport Baptist Temple Church. He served in the U.S. Army and worked in the local chemical industries for many years. He also was a huge “Texas Longhorn” fan.
Mr. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Aden, of Lake Jackson; children, Lynn Cicero. of Danbury, Deb Greak and husband. Charlie. of Rosharon, Felicia Plummer and husband, Tommy. of Pearland; brother, Charles Aden and wife, Darlene, of Angleton; sister, Kay Chance and husband, Monty, of Brazoria; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren;n and his beloved pet, Paisley.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home — Angleton, Texas
