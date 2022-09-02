Salomon Jose Corona

Funeral Services for Salomon J. Corona, 91, of Freeport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Rev. Tin Pham officiating. He passed away August 30, 20 22.
Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at a private service, at a later date for the family.
He was born on November 30, 1930, to Joaquin and Francisca Corona. Married Emilia Delgado Corona in 1954, and had a family of seven children. He worked as a welder and machinist for many years for Corbit Marine Ways and Barron Marine Ways of Freeport. He loved hunting with friends, cooking barbeque for family gatherings and playing dominoes! He is loved and will be missed by his children, grandkids and most definitely his greatgrand kids.
He is survived by his brother, Albino (Juan); sisters, Rita Aguirre, Livoria (Leo) Perez and Yolanda Corona; his children, Flora Thompson (Bill), Martha Elizondo (Roy), Maria Kouches (Johnny), Rebecca Damian, Martin Corona, Dalia Corona, Andres Corona; grandchildren, Chencha Burkhart, Miranda Thompson, Alexandra Thompson and Walker Thompson, Gabriella Elizondo, Jason Kouches, Alicia Kouches Cordova, Christina Hernandez and Jonathan Kouches, Dominique Carrillo, Joshua Damian, Christian Damian, Victoria Corona, Martin Corona Jr., Brittany Villarreal, Chance Bernal, Andrew Corona, Anthony Corona, Ashley Corona; and 29 great-grandkids; and many more relatives too numerous to count.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin and Francisca Corona; his wife, Emilia Delgado Corona; brothers, Raul Corona, Rafael Corona, Canuto Corona.
Pallbearers will be Andres Corona, Martin Corona, Chance Bernal, Christian Damian, lan Cordova, Oscar Hernandez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Martin Corona Jr., Kaleb Kouches and Damian Carillo.
Final arrangements by Turner Family at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 979-297-6464.
