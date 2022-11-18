George Grosvenor
December 7, 1932 –
October 19, 2022
George Grosvenor, 89, of West Columbia, Texas, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Angleton, Texas. He was born in Boulder Colorado to his parents, George Alfred and Wilma Adella (Hibler) Grosvenor on December 7, 1932.
George was a loving husband, father and PawPaw. He spent his life setting sales records as area manager in over 17 south central states. When he retired at 53, he started Jocy Ride Inc., a company he named after the first two initials of his four children who he loved more than life itself. In his early years, he took after his father, who was a professional football player and coach by dominating both on the football field and basketball court as well as an excellent and avid golfer. George was a jack of all trades. If there was something he didn’t know how to do, he quickly found out how to do it and made it happen. He cherished his family and adored his wife, and “girlfriend” Doris. George and Doris never lost their love for Colorado. In their later years they spent their summers at 10,300’ elevation in the Colorado Rocky’s where they spent time with family, friends and out of the Texas heat. George was very active and involved in his beloved St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. To sum up George’s life is simple: He loved and is loved.
Left to cherish George’s memory are his children, Deke Grosvenor (wife, Sandra), Joyce Hudman (husband, Paul), son-in-law, Randy Tucker; and his grandchildren, Kate Fuller, Rebekah Durel, Sarah Rackley, Robert Rackley, Corey Hudman, Andrew Grosvenor, Catrina Edling, Jason Hudman, Nikki Sterling, Natalie Spurlock, Jake Tucker, Devereux Havlick, Damian Havlick, Nathan Havlick & spouses; his brother, Paul Grosvenor (wife, Pat). As well as too many great grandchildren to name and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yes, he loved but oh how much he was loved…
Awaiting his arrival in heaven are his wife, Doris Grosvenor; his children, Richard Grosvenor and Cydney Tucker; and his parents, George and Wilma Grosvenor along with his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia, T exas, 77486.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church located at 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia, T exas , 77486 on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with Rev. Paul B. Wehner officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation immediately after the service in the Parish Hall.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
