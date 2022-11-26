Michael Jason Carrigan, 39, of Danbury, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Michael was born September 22, 1983, in Monte Vista, Colorado, to Donley and Sheila Carrigan.
Michael was a wonderful family man, husband, father, and true friend to many. He had many childhood friends who he considered brothers throughout his life. He also built lasting friendships with his coworkers. He was known for his ability to make others laugh. He was an extremely devoted father and would do anything for his children.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Barbara Hamm; his mother, Sheila Carrigan; his grandfather, Joseph (Les) Hamm; his grandmother, Evelyn (Pat) Hamm; his brother, John Ennis and his father, Donley Carrigan.
He leaves behind many including his ex-wife, Shauna Phillips-Carrigan; sons, Eloy and Joaquin Phillips; and daughter, Madysun Carrigan; brothers, Bob Ennis and Douglas Carrigan; sisters, Susan Ennis and Laura Carrigan; father-in-law, Jim Phillips; mother-in-law, Sherry Phillips; brother-in-law, Josh Phillips; sister-in-law, Ebony Phillips; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home, located at 2300 E. Mulberry St, Angleton, Texas 77515.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home, located at 2300 E. Mulberry St, Angleton, Texas, 77515. Burial will follow in the Danbury Cemetery in Danbury, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Eloy Phillips, Joaquin Phillips, Titus Trujillo, Cody Chavez, Andrew Roepke and Ivan Fraire.
