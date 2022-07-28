Raymond Revis Jul 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond RevisSeptember 8, 1951 –July 20, 2022Raymond Revis, 70, passed away July 20, 2022, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422. lakesidemfh.com 979-798-5253 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Building Bridges a Brick at a Time Volkswagen gets max abatement from county Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike Updates for July 28, 2022 Preserving family photos, documents focus of museum program Lake Jackson swimmer who competed at state meet, heads to national this weekend Firefighters quickly douse home Holt enjoying first season at Daytona Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWatt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail MaryDaughter finds purpose sharing drunken driving tragedyMurder probe leads to felony drug charges3rd man charged with murder in LJ shootingMonkeypox shows up in Brazoria CountyClute fire leaves house with "extensive" damageExpos Organization keeps local baseball talent in Brazoria CountyCarter returns homeOdom following his father's pathLady Dog returns home to Sweeny Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Jones Creek home goes up in smoke (2)LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Jarryd-Lowry (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Heinous crime shouldn't be politicized (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll More than 90% of delegates to the Texas Republican Party state convention approved a plank calling on the Texas Republican Party to place a measure on the 2023 ballot asking voters whether the state should reassert its status as an independent republic. Do you agree? You voted: I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I believe the whole succession question is ridiculous I have no opinion on Texas secession Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amended Notice Cause No Cause No 118063-CV BID Notice of Application-Pinto Energy Gamma-Alvin Elementary Notice of Public Hearing -to all Tax TCEQ 48478 TCEQ PR4270 Bulletin
