Margaret “Jan” Mitchell Terrell
December 28, 1951 –
August 26, 2022
Jan Terrell, age 70, loving mother of four and devoted wife of fifty years to Norman Terrell, passed away peacefully in her sleep in her family home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Jan was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Jan was born in Beaumont, Texas , on December 28, 1951, to O.R. and Ruth Briley Mitchell. Jan attended Ogden Elementary where she learned to play the piano, Crockett Middle School where she learned to play the flute, and she graduated in 1970 , from Beaumont High School where she learned to play the piccolo. Jan continued her education at Lamar University, where she played in the marching band. During her first year of college, she got engaged to her future husband.
Jan was the daughter of an elder for the West Side Church of Christ in Beaumont, where she married Norman Shay Terrell on December 24, 1971. In the Spring of 1972, after Norman graduated from college, they moved to Lake Jackson , where Norman went to work at Dow Chemical. They had a sensational bond and raised their four children together. Jan was an active member of the Lake Jackson Church of Christ, where she taught Bible class for over thirty years. Jan taught for over a decade at the Tuesday/Thursday and Sonshine Preschool before becoming a substitute teacher for BISD.
Jan had a ravishing passion for crocheting, playing her flute in the local Community Band, and volunteering throughout the years for local organizations such as the Brazosport Symphony League, the Brazosport Art Gallery, and the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science. Jan was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord unconditionally. She was a faithful member of the Angleton Road Church of Christ for over the last fifteen years, where she was able to add so many to her Christian family. Jan found great joy in enjoying the little things in life. She was known for her elegant smile, her cheerful perspective on life, her kindness, and her generosity to others.
Jan is survived by Norman Terrell, her nurturing husband; her children, Norman Lee, of Bloomington, Indiana, Phillip, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Andrew and wife, Donna, of Houston, Texas, Emily, of Pasadena, Texas; her grandchildren, Kathryn Mackenzie and James Donovan; her siblings, Carol Vinzant, of Keller, Texas, Robert Mitchell and wife, Jane, of McKinney, Texas, Jill Faulkner and husband, Ron, of Houston, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and her older sister, Marilyn Sheffield.
The family would like to thank CareBuilders at Home for their incredible care, love, and support that they showed to our momma. And a huge thank you to the Angleton Road Church of Christ for all that they have done to help our family over the past several years.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Vernor Material Office, 545 County Road 227A in Freeport on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Doug Raymer officiating. The setting will be very relaxed, so the family asks for you to wear bright clothing or purple, Jan’s favorite color. Please join us to celebrate the life of a beautiful soul that has finally found her way home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.