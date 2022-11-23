Peggy Jean Yates, of Angleton, Texas, was born on April 9, 1942. On November 15, 2022, Jesus peacefully escorted her home where she is residing in Glory. She was greeted by her loved ones that had gone before her.
Peggy married the loved of her life, Kenny, in San Antonio, on October 8, 1966. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Florida, then to Würzburg, Germany, due to Kenny’s military’s service in the U.S. Army. In 1972, Kenny, Peggy and young Kevin moved back to Texas after Kenny’s military service ended. Peggy loved volunteering when her sons were young in baseball and in the Angleton High School Band Boosters. One of her passions was politics. She worked in many elections and served as an election judge.
The most important thing in her life was her faith in Jesus and her family. Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church of Angleton. Any person she met never left from talking with her without her asking if they know Jesus! Peggy was never afraid to share the Gospel. She treasured every moment. Peggy loved to dance and often entertained her fellow residents at Country Village with a song from Elvis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Yates; her parents, William and Eula Mae Stanley; her sister, Pat Eickman; and brother-in-law, Ed Eickman.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Kevin Yates and his wife, Stacy, Patrick Yates and wife, Robin; her three grandchildren, Jeffrey Yates, Jack Yates, and Zoe Yates; and niece, Cynthia Hinson, of Kerrville Texas.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m . on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Seidlitz officiating. The Committal Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
A special, heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Webster, Texas, and to Country Village Assisted Living Care Center in Angleton, Texas.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4.7.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.