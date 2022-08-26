Robert “Bob Lewis” Lee Lewis, Sr.

Funeral services for Robert Lee Lewis, Sr., 72, of West Columbia, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, Texas, with Rev. Lynn Phipps eulogizing. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Lonita Lewis, of West Columbia; sons, Robert Lewis, Jr. (Stacy), of Brazoria, Greg Lewis (Melinda), of Lake Jackson, Broderick Gartica, of Bay City and Chadwick Anthony Lewis, of West Columbia; daughter, Roxie Gartica, of Bay City; sister, Eliza Smith, of Angleton; brother, Ruben Glenn; uncle, Randolph Mack (Gladys); aunts, Elizabeth Godley and Rebecca Grice, all of Brazoria; devoted mother-in-law, Loretta Washington, of West Columbia; sister-in-laws, Rosalind Thomas, Kayan Jones, Tamara McKay, Michelle Davidson-Thomas, Shalonda Lenued-Thomas and Debra Williams; brother-in-laws, Sterling Thomas (Vickie) and Nelson Thomas; good friends, Clayton Fields, Roosevelt Johnson, Sr., Roosevelt Johnson, Jr., Marcus Bonner, Penn Johnson and Ronnie Harris; his fellow Latex Department coworkers; surviving members of the Sweeny High School Class of 1968; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
