Robert Farmer (Bobby) Nairn
F ebruary 27, 1935 –
May 28, 2020
Robert Farmer (Bobby) Nairn, 85, of Sweeny, Texas, died with family members alongside his bed on May 28, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Sugarland Hospital.
Mr. Nairn was born on February 27, 1935 in El Campo, Texas to Ralph and Lela Nairn.
He graduated from Sweeny High School and attended Texas A&M University for three years where he was in the Corps of Cadets, before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
He had a long list of hobbies that included fishing East Matagorda Bay with friends and family, hunting deer, squirrels, hogs, and dove, working with the Sweeny United group to help locals with home repair projects, assisting local widows with home repairs and chores, and attending his grandson’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was voted Man of the Year for Sweeny for his work in the community in the early 2000’s as well as the Community Builder’s Award given by the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas #1284.
He regularly attended Sweeny First United Methodist Church and was Head Usher there for 50+ years.
He retired from Phillips 66 in Old Ocean in 1991 after 36 years of work there as an Engineer Technician.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Nairn, of Sweeny; his son, Ralph Nairn and wife, Marie, of Sweeny; his daughter, Darla Kay and husband, Aaron McIntosh, of Needville; five grandsons (Kyle, Wade, and Ross Nairn, and Matthew and Mitchell McIntosh); and two great-grandsons (Luke and Alan Nairn); and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Nairn); granddaughters in-law include Lesley Nairn and Karina Nairn.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for all who wish to attend. Funeral Services will be held at Sweeny First United Methodist Church for family only on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside ceremony at Sweeny Cemetery for all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in honor of Mr. Nairn to Sweeny First United Methodist Church or the Needville United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.