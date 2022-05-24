Mary Margaret Weeks
July 14, 1949 –
May 19, 2022
On May 19, 2022, Mary Margaret Weeks, a loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of two, and lifelong servant of our Lord Jesus Christ passed away at age 72, in her home surrounded by her immediate family holding her hands and comforting her.
Mary was born July 14, 1949, in Punsxutawney, Pennsylvania, to Elizabeth Roney and Louis Roney. She was one of six children including Annie Miller, Louis Roney, Michael Roney, Bernadette Roney and George Roney. She attended Punxsutawney, Catholic School until eighth grade and then graduated Punsxutawney High School in 1967, where she excelled in business classes. Mary passed a civil service exam and bravely left home at 17 all by herself with just a small suitcase and her Rosary Beads along with a small amount of savings to begin her new career in Washington DC, at the Department of Agriculture. She met her husband, David Weeks, in Suitland, Maryland, after David traveled up from Fort Bragg North Carolina to visit a hometown friend in Maryland, who just happened to be Mary’s roommate. They met in March 1969, quickly fell in love, and married in Punsxutawney, Pennsylvania, Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church on December 27, 1969, on a snow-covered morning. They moved to Sweeny, Texas, in June 1970, to start their wonderful life together.
After moving to Sweeny, both Mary and David were immediately employed at Dow Chemical in Freeport, where Mary worked as a Research Secretary for about 7 years. She left the workforce to lovingly raise her children, Leslie Singletary, born 1978, and Joseph Weeks born 1980. She was a protective and dedicated wife, loving mother who would do anything for family, very loyal friend and was fondly known to speak her mind and her truth. Mary was a happy person reflected by her smile. She loved attending Leslie and Joseph’s ballgames and was a score keeper at their games. Speaking of games, Mary loved to play any game involving cards, dice, or dominoes, was a fierce competitor and rule enforcer. After 12 years of raising her children, she went back to college and attended Brazosport College to earn her Certified Professional Secretary Certification and then re-entered the workforce with Dow Chemical as a Secretary for the Department Head of Transportation. Mary was very active and loved to take on new adventures and challenges, so she held many other jobs after working at Dow. Her other jobs included working as a proofreader for the Bay City News Paper, Secretary for Department Head at Brasozport College, Secretary of Records at Sweeny Hospital, and lastly worked as the Special Programs Coordinator at Sweeny High school for nine years where she retired in 2008.
Mary was such a wonderful servant of God. Mary was very active in her community and her church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Sweeny. She served for the church Altar Society, served as a Rosary leader, was an excellent church lector on Sunday’s, a member of the Legion of Mary, a member on the parish council, a teacher for the religious education program, involved in the Junior Catholic Youth, member of the SOARS group and helped with the yearly events and bizarre. Mary also served on the Sweeny Library Board for about 14 years. On top of her busy schedule Mary would walk two miles in the morning, rode her bicycle for 45 minutes in the afternoon and attended aerobics class Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Mary deeply loved her friends, family, Catholic Church, and Jesus Christ. She never missed a Sunday mass or any chance to help serve the church until COVID isolated her due to her high-risk illness and even then, she watched mass weekly every Sunday. She was a devout servant to the Lord until the very end.
Mary is survived by her husband, David Weeks, of Sweeny, Texas; daughter, Leslie Singletary and husband, Jon Singletary, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; son, Joseph Weeks, of Sweeny, Texas; grandson, Brandon Weeks, of West Columbia, Texas; granddaughter, Avery Singletary, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister, Anne Miller, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Louis Roney and wife, Betty Roney, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Michael Roney, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; sister, Bernadette Roney, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; and brother George Roney and wife, Julie Roney, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
The pallbearers will be Randall Weeks, Tom Ronayne, Alvin Bannert, Larry Syring, Darrell Meyers, and Jon Singletary. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Weeks and Louis Roney.
The visitation is Friday May 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney Street in Sweeny, Texas.
The funeral will be held Saturday May 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sweeny, Texas, followed by the burial at Sweeny Cemetery. A lunch will follow the burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Hall for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 310 N. McKinney Street, Sweeny, Texas.
Special thanks to the Amor Hospice group of Connie Baldueza, Becky Zwahr, and Vicky Fam for their loving and compassionate care. We would like to also thank Sarah Holmes for her hard work and professional care. Thanks to all our friends and family for their prayers and amazing support.
