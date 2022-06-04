Toya Goodwin Jun 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Toya GoodwinFebruary 4, 1961-June 3, 2022Toya Goodwin, age 61, of Clute, Texas, died June 3, 2022.Arrangements under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Not a lot of new cars for local dealers Martinez finishes competition in top three Game room robbery leads to murder suspect No Laughing Matter, Beloved Teacher Retires from CBISD STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE Lady Dogs looking for one more win BRAZOS TALES: Sheriff Gladney clearly in charge Young B'wood shooters take on top competition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLJ woman accused of leaving children alone in filthy apartmentAplin gives big to A&MJayden Peltier shows her strengthBrazosport graduate overcomes tragedy to graduate year earlyHannah Leigh VaughnLaker returns to her rootsSan Bernard river tests come back positiveSweeny blanks Columbia, punches ticket to AustinSweeny wide receiver inks with BucsBrazoria County Sheriff's deputy swims to the rescue Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Unexpected' plant issues expected (1)James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg (1)Norma Lee Dean (Dawson) (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: America fails to find answer to gun violence (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1) Online Poll We've had several stories lately about water quality in area rivers and bayous. How concerned are you about pollution in then? You voted: Not concerned at all A little, but not enough to keep me away No swimming, but fishing is OK OK with recreation on it, but not in it My health isn't worth the risk Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# CI63904 Parcel Cause CI63802 Parcel CI6393 Vencorex hiring Multi-Craft Mechanical Technician Comp. Sealed Bid #Wastewater 8th 9th st Smart Storage-Public Varner Creek Utility Request for Proposals-Contract Edu Cause No. Public Sale- Bulletin
