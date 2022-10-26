Marry Ann Bellar Butler

In remembrance of our beloved Mary Ann Bellar Butler, born on May 3, 1943. Her parents were Orville Wright Bellar and Anna Mae McFatridge who preceded her in death.
Mary wed her loving and devoted husband, Gerry Wayne Butler and were very happily married for 37 years and had a very special bond that led to a wonderful life together. Upon their union she was blessed with Gerry’s three children, Clifton Wayne Butler (Tina), James Robert Butler (Angie) & Cynthia Lou Butler. Mary had a passion for business and created Coastal Reflections, a fashion jewelry business. Mary and Gerry worked side by side in their business that thrived for nearly 20 years. Mary was absolutely beautiful inside and out. She absolutely adored family and friend gatherings and visiting casinos or shopping always put a smile on her face. Mary is survived by herhusband; herloving brother and sister, Orville Bellar and Katherine Tomblin (Tommy Roy); her son,Ronald Royce Ray Jr (Fang) and daughter, Danita Katherine Ray Williams;three wonderful grandchildren, Thomas William Tindall, Joshua Stewart Ray (Chelsea) & Laura Ray Long and Mary was further blessed with 4 beautiful great-grandchildren. Mary’s nieces and nephews, lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Sweety” a special name given to her by her loving niece, Laura Goolsby whom Mary totally adored.
She is preceded in death by her youngest son, Bradford Bellar Lewis ; her brother , David Bellar ; and sister , Ida Sue Leflet.
Mary was an amazingly strong woman, defeating cancer multiple times to include lung, colon and skin cancer. Mary peacefully passed away with her husband Gerry and daughter Danita by her side at 6 a.m. on October 21, 2022, which was undoubtedly by the grace of God. She will be greatly missed and deeply loved by her family and friends. May our Heavenly Father bless her as she transitions from her worldly life into her heavenly life that is free of pain and suffering. May she always watch over us and feel the tremendous love we will forever have for her. Amen
Memorial Service will be held at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blv N, Clute, Texas, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.