Ramon Trevino Ramos
Ramon Trevino Ramos was born to Ramon Garza and the late Julia Solis Ogaz, in Edinburg, Texas, June 12, 1950.
He was a devout Catholic with the full belief that God has a plan, and that we are not to question that plan. He graduated from Brazosport College in Clute, Texas, in 1985, with a degree in Law Enforcement, which helped fulfill his dream of becoming a peace officer. He served with the Angleton Police Department for 23 years of service from March 3, 1985, to July 31, 2008. Upon retirement from the Angleton Police Department, he went on to become a prison guard with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office for another 10 years.
Ramon was also a trained electrician and would work for clients around the state of Texas in his off time. He also worked countless hours as security for dances, banks, and other affiliations as needed. Although he retired fully from working in the public eye, he did not fully stop there. To say his family came first was an understatement. Nothing was more important to him than the love for his family, but most of all for his grandkids. He was a caregiver for his youngest grandson, Dominic, and would be the first in line to pick him up after school every day, and take him on adventures to the library, museums, and every park that Brazoria County had to offer. If anyone asked him what he did for work, he would say, “My new job is my little buddy, my grandson Dominic!” with proud eyes and a full heart. He did not know how to say “no” to anyone at any time. And you can rest assured that he will always be there to lend a comforting hand even now.
Ramon was blessed with a loving family. He married the love of his life, Anita “Kika” Enriquez, June 3, 1972, in Edinburg, Texas. They were divorced for a short four years after 46 years of marriage in 2018, but they were quick to remarry in ICU at HCA West in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, one day away from what would have been their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Ramon and Anita together raised two wonderful children, Ramon Ramos and Angelica Hernandez. Nothing was more important to him than his four grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He loved to travel by bus, plane, car, or train, but the train was his favorite because he loved to take the time to appreciate the beautiful gift given to us by Father God. His travels went from coast to coast, from north to south. His absolute favorite place to visit was New York City, NY, where he had one day wished to be a peace officer, but just visiting was good enough for him.
Ramon was a police officer by trade, but his best attribute was educating his kids and grandchildren about everything they needed to know about everyday life. He always had time to answer a question or figure out a way to solve even the most difficult of questions. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones and friends alike. There were times that Ramon would be on duty during his kid’s concerts and plays, but none-the-less he would be there in full uniform standing by the entrance door to listen and watch all that he could until he was called away to duty. Nothing stopped him from being there for his family.
Ramon is survived by his wife, Anita, of Angleton, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Ramon and Gwyn Ramos, their children Karlye and Landon, of Beaumont, Texas; his daughter and son in-law, Angelica and Josh Hernandez, their children, Jeneveve and Dominic, of Angleton, Texas; his father, Ramon Garza; brother, Ruben Garza, and Diana Sandavol, of Delavan, WI; brothers, Frank Gomez and Mike Vega, of Palmdale, California; and aunts; uncles; and cousins from all over the United States.
He is preceded in death by his birth mother, Julia Solis Ogaz; his adoptive parents, Guadalupe and Lucinda Ramos; his brother, Arnold Moncivais, and his sister Sylvia Cunningham.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Angleton Police Officer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
