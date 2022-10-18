Mary Ann English, 93, passed away on October 13, 2022. Mary was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on April 4, 1929.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jim English; son, Chip English; granddaughter, Wendy Coffee; parents, Nancy and Earl Davis; sister, Francis Gonsoulin; and brother, Sonny Davis.
Mary is survived by her four daughters, Sue Coffee (Wendell) and son, Kevin; Sandra Byers (Bobby) and children, Julie Buccella and Beau Byers; Cathy Benavidez (Rick) and children, Rickie Benavidez, Alissa Beall, and Nicholas Benavidez; Laurie Taylor (Clark) and children Stephanie Clardy and Timothy King; great-grandchildren, Giavanna Coffee, Kevin Coffee Jr., Tabby Buccella, Billy Buccella, Caleb Sanderson, Sebastian Benavidez, Seth Benavidez, Cora Beall, Emery Beall, Richelle Benavidez, James Benavidez, Soren Benavidez and great-great-grandchildren, Julianna and LJ.
Mary Ann grew up in Galveston, Texas. She was an active member of Willow Church for more than 50 years. She was their first Nursery Coordinator and a really great Director of Refreshments for Vacation Bible School for many years in addition to teaching Sunday School and Training Union at numerous levels. She had many friends and loved playing bridge and dominoes.
She was a loving person and her caretakers at Rosemont Assisted Living enjoyed her upbeat personality and humor the last year and a half of her life. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Willow Church in her honor.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, TX. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. A brief graveside memorial will be given following the service.
