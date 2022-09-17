James Lind Parkinson Sep 17, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Lind ParkinsonSeptember 25, 1959September 9, 2022James Lind Parkinson sadly passed away on September 9, 2022, at his home in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was 62 years old.Jim is survived by his wife, Tina Parkinson; his children, Cody Parkinson, Sora Parkinson, and Danielle Parkinson; and his siblings, Virginia Parkinson, Jeff Parkinson, and Cathy Parkinson Roachell.He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Carol Parkinson.The memorial will be private with only close family members present. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Danbury falls on homecoming night to Ganado Ponce scores 6 times; B’wood improves to 4-0 BRAZOS TALES: First Texas Congress meets in Columbia BOOK BEAT: Family reunites in story of sisterhood NATURE NOTES: Don't be fooled by hummingbird Imposters Blotter for September 17, 2022 Throwing bricks: city defends home demolition Lift Up breakfast uplifting for BISD mentors Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff office dispatcher charged with getting inmate drugsThreatening emails target Brazosport ISD studentsToddler dies in Brazos RiverThreat detained: Brazosport ISD locates students accused of sending threatsWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and propertyNATURE NOTES: The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are Back in Town!Lake Jackson shooting sees first indictmentTracey Lynn PenneyThomas (Tommy) William OdomCaesar “Cecil” James Robinson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)MICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Online Poll What should be the higher priority for local governments? You voted: Lowering tax rates Maintaining services/improving infrastructure Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Sheriff's Sale Cause# Bid Cause No. RFP's Notice of Public Voluntary Life TABC- West Brazos Golf Qualifications from Bulletin
