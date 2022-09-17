James-Parkinson

James Lind Parkinson

September 25, 1959

September 9, 2022

James Lind Parkinson sadly passed away on September 9, 2022, at his home in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was 62 years old.

Jim is survived by his wife, Tina Parkinson; his children, Cody Parkinson, Sora Parkinson, and Danielle Parkinson; and his siblings, Virginia Parkinson, Jeff Parkinson, and Cathy Parkinson Roachell.

He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Carol Parkinson.

The memorial will be private with only close family members present.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.