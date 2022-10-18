Joe Ondreas, 90, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away on Thursday , September 29, 2022. He was the third born son of the late John Ondreas Sr. and Rosie Zapalac Ondreas.
He served his country in the US Army spending 16 months in Korea.
Joe attended Woodrow School in Damon, Texas, (Fort Bend County). He and his brother Albert walked four miles a day to school in the rain and cold. He went to work at an early age in Damon, at a Ranch and Rice field to help his parents. He held several jobs after returning from the service and he retired from Brazoria County Road and Bridge, Precent 4.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ondreas; stepson, James Beard; brothers, John Ondreas Jr., Albert Ondreas, and Andrew Ondreas.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Ondreas, of Brazoria, Texas; two stepsons, Paul Beard (Mary), of Edna, Texas, Michael Beard (Linda), of Port LaVaca, Texas; one brother, Andrew Robert Ondreas,(Vernell), of Sweeny, Texas; and seven stepgranchildren.
Joe was a man of a few words, and soft spoken. He enjoyed listening to polka and county music. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. He always welcomed a friendly hug.
Joe loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his church. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria, Texas, with Father Tin Pham officiating.
