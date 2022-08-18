Sharon Martin Odell

April 4, 1946 –

August 16, 2022

Sharon Martin Odell went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2022, passing peacefully at her Lake Jackson home. Sharon was born on April 4, 1946, to Vincent and Catherine Martin in Goose Creek, Texas.

She is survived by her husband of 51+ years, George Odell; sisters, Carolyn Jones, of Elkhart, Texas and Peggy Oxsheer, of Alvin, Texas; daughters, Teresa Robinson, Kelly Lopez and Sasha Odell.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

