Henry Claude Sharp
December 27, 1944 –
May 14, 2020
Hank was known for many things, including his love of learning and his ability to tell a great story. Whether it was about running around the oil camp as a young boy or the development of a classic fighter plane, he could make anything entertaining and he loved sharing what he had learned.
Henry Claude Sharp, 75, of Jones Creek, passed away at home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Hank was born in Benavides, Texas, to Alma Irene and Claude Benjamin Sharp on December 27, 1944. After experiencing life in south and east Texas, he married his love, Jimmie Sue, on March 10, 1990. After retiring as a correctional officer from TDCJ, he spent time ministering with his church family at West End Baptist Church, volunteering at the Sea Center, where he loved giving tours and interacting with the visitors, and tending the garden outside his home and visiting with his wonderful friends in the Jones Creek RV Park, where their friendship was greatly appreciated and he was well-loved.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his sister, Shirley; and his brother, Haroldean.
He is survived by his brother, Bobby and his wife, Sue; daughter, Cassie Brenk and her husband, Frank; daughter, Karen Muse and her husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Brandi, Christina, Brandon, Samantha, and Martha; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sea Center of Lake Jackson.
