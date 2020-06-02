Gene “Andy” Shumaker Jr.
March 19, 1968 –
May 26, 2020
Gene “Andy” Shumaker Jr., 52, entered into his eternal resting place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Angleton, Texas. He was born on March 19, 1968 to Gene and Marcy Shumaker in San Diego, California.
Andy was survived by his parents, Gene and Marcy Shumaker, of Angleton; one son, Gene “Andrew” Shumaker III (Claudia), of Lake Jackson; grandson, Jeovanni; and granddaughter, Lilliana, also of Lake Jackson. He was also survived by brothers, Dale Mertsch (Pam), of Saint Joseph, Missouri and Kim Mertsch, of Benton, Arkansas; sister, Nettie Brown (Robert), of Angleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Andy loved to be on the water. He enjoyed fishing, reading, antique cars and spending time with family and friends.
Andy had a giving soul and loved his family and friends deeply. Andy would often give to others leaving himself without.
There will be no service. The family request prayers and privacy. If you feel compelled, please donate in Andy’s name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.