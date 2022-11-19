Raymond-Thames

Raymond was born to Roy Dean Thames and Doris Faye (Rutherford) Thames, in Odessa, Texas. When he was six months old, they moved to Old Ocean, Texas, and then to Sweeny, Texas. He graduated from Sweeny High School where he played in the High School Band and ran track. These are two facts he would happily tell you about at any opportunity. He then enlisted in the Air Force where he worked on and maintained cargo planes, mainly in Spain. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Sweeny, and worked for Phillips 66 for 38 years, before retiring.
He loved Sweeny, and the people he grew up knowing. To him there was nothing better than serving his community. He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. During his retirement he enjoyed traveling. His favorite places were Gatlinburg and Nashville, Tennessee and Sitka, Alaska. He loved going to the Dixie Dude Ranch and being able to ride the horses. He loved following the Houston Astros and Texas Longhorns. He could often be found in the front yard smoking a cigarette and drinking a cup of coffee under the shade tree. He enjoyed visiting with anyone who happened to be walking by.
In 2011, Raymond suffered a severe stroke that left him partially immobile and struggling to communicate (Aphasia). His family and friends were blessed to get a bonus eleven and a half years with him.
He is survived by his wife, P. Rena Thames; son, Kyle, of Sweeny; daughter, Kelly, husband, Ken Bennett; and granddaughter, Althea, of Chicago, Illinois; youngest son, Kody Thames and Tricia Powers, of Berwyn, Illinois; sister, Deana and husband, Ron Blount, of Gruene, Texas; brother, Dale and wife, Vicky Thames, of Sweeny.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HARCTx.org would be greatly appreciated. HARC (Houston Apahsia Recovery Center) is a non-profit that worked patiently with Raymond after his stroke.
