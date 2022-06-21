Gaylon Joe Penick
April 12, 1938 –
June 16, 2022
Gaylon Joe Penick, 84, of Angleton , passed away on June 16, 2022. Joe was born on April 12, 1938 , in Seminole, Oklahoma , to parents, James Russell and Maudie Ann (Wooldridge) Penick. Joe graduated from Sundeen High School , in Corpus Christi , in 1957 , before moving to Brazoria County.
On April 20, 1973 , Joe married Barbara Thomas, who so lovingly took care of him through many years of health struggles.
If you called Joe with a question about anything, he either had a solution or would figure one out. He was a problem solver. That’s why anything he put his mind to, came to fruition. Although Joe faced many health challenges, he lived life to the fullest and didn’t let anything stop him from doing the things he enjoyed. He was a successful draftsman and pipefitter. He also owned and operated Gaylons Hair Salon and an auto body shop in Angleton, later starting a fishing lure company named Pen-I-Plug, which consisted of lures designed and created by him. His most popular lure, the “Kingetter” was used to catch, at one time, the state record King Mackerel in both Texas and Louisiana. Joe had salt water in his veins and spent every second that he could fishing. Whether inshore or offshore, it was his passion. A passion that lead to him serving as president and board member of the GCCA, now known as the CCA (Coastal Conservation Association). While serving Joe was a large part of the creation of Sea Center Texas and worked tirelessly to make it a reality for generations to come.
In his free time, when he was not fishing he enjoyed sports of any kind, but was a football fanatic. He also loved rebuilding classic cars. When he was at car shows, everyone had to stop and see his beautiful work. He was also very skillful in designing and wrapping custom fishing rods. His artistic touch was inspiring.
He loved all the time he got to spend with his family, and was loved by everyone. He never met a stranger, and if he did, they weren’t a stranger for long. He will be remembered as a man we were all blessed to know and love, a man that would protect his family with everything he had, and a man that never gave up in any aspect of his life.
Those that preceded him in death include his parents, James and Maudie Penick; brother, Wayne Penick; and sister, Jennie Lee Jay.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife, Barbara Penick; children, Todd (Shelley) Penick, Gary Randall Penick, Donna Cole (Gerald Perkins); grandchildren, Todd Joseph Penick; and extended family, Jarrod Perkins, and Lauren Perkins Fenley.
Visitation was held on Monday, June 20, 2022 , at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 , at 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Lester officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
