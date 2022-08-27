Carmelo Seth Bedolla, 14 years old, of Clute, Texas, passed away August 22, 2022. Carmelo was born October 23, 2007, in Lake Jackson, Texas, to Epi Bedolla and Maribel Flores.
Carmelo was a freshman at Brazoswood High School. Carmelo loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life. Carmelo brought so much love and joy into our lives and to those who were around him. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you thinking. Whether it was about how carefree, or ridiculously funny he was, he left his mark. He will continue to stay with us through our memories and the laughs he forced us to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.
Carmelo is survived by his parents, Epi Bedolla and Maribel Flores; his siblings, Edith Fischer, Marco Bedolla, Lisa Lenette Pettit, Breanna Garcia, and Julian Anthony Perales; grandmother, Romancita Pizana Nandin; uncle, Jerry Smith; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Carmelo’s life will take place at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Visitation for family will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. followed by Visitation, Rosary, and Service from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Fellowship to follow at Clute Community Center from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Julian Perales, Noah Hulsey, Jennie Fuentes, Jonathan Fuentes, Brooklyn Bedolla, Kowboy Ibarra, and McKaela Lindsey.
