LaVern Cook Wharton reached the end of her wonderful life on August 29, 2022, at the age of 83 years old.
Born in Crockett, Texas, on September 18, 1939, LaVern moved with her family to Angleton, at a young age for her father to work at the Retrieve Unit Prison. She shared many stories of running around the prison with her friend’s eating food that the cook made for them because he would make anything they wanted. She grew up in Angleton, Texas, and graduated from Angleton High School in 1957. Shortly after she married. LaVern began a career in the banking industry where she created many lifelong relationships and lasting memories.
She had three beautiful boys who meant the world to her: Kenneth, Larry (Mike) and David. I can hear her now saying, I want to see my boys. “To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind. “And she did just that with all of them.
LaVern was reunited with her soulmate, Will Wharton; and youngest son, David Jones; along with brothers, Finis, Lee, Roy, and Dink; sisters, Mildred, Madeline and Francis.
She has survived by her children, Ken and Cindy Jones, in Angleton and Larry Jones, in Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Jones, Lana Jackson, Cara Smith, Jenah Moody, Brandon Jones, Stuart Jones and their spouses; great-grandchildren, include Payton and Jaden Hull, Carson and Kaylynn Thrash, Austin Jackson, Aiden and Tyler Moody, Amelia and Astrid Jones, Harper Leigh and Archie Jones. She also leaves behind many other family members and dear friends that meant so much to her and who will sadly miss her.
Some of her favorite things were beaches, butterflies, and birds. She adored watching the sunset on the beach whenever she could. It was one of her favorite places to be throughout life. Butterflies and birds touched her heart and gave her a sense of peace and she loved talking about them.
Services will be held at Nobles Funeral Chapel located at 402 Blackshear Navasota, TX 77868 on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.