Alan Blaine Slaughter, 72, of Sweeny passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 21, 1949 in Freeport, Texas to Billy and Jonell Slaughter.
He was a member of Brazos Pointe Fellowship. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Jonell Slaughter; brother, Kirk Slaughter; and father-in-law, John C. Barclay.
Blaine leaves precious memories with his wife of 36 years, Janet Slaughter; sons, Steven Slaughter (Kim), Aaron Slaughter (Chrissy), Brady Slaughter (Terri) and Jon Lubke; daughter, Lindsay Constantine (Bobby); brother, Terry Slaughter; mother-in-law, Audrey Barclay; sisters-on-law, Denise McKay (Mark), Karen Hester (David), Mary Anne Slaughter; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Shady Acres Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Pickering officiating. The V isitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Brazos Pointe Fellowship Pre-School Ministry where he volunteered on Sundays.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (97) 798-9113.
