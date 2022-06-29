Carolyn Jan Reddoch
October 1, 1939 –
June 21, 2022
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Carolyn Jan Reddoch, born October 1, 1939, in Muskogee, Oklahoma , succumbed to life on earth in her home at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Taylor Watkins and Katie Irene Watkins; her sister, Jean Ann Sparks; and great-grandson, James Ray Arlitt.
Jan was a loving wife and soul mate of 43 years to Jimmy Judson Reddoch; beloved mother to Pamela Rae Blades, Phillip Ray Fisher, Jr., “Chuck”, married to Linda, Jim L. Reddoch, married to Faith, and David Reddoch, married to Lillian. She was Grandma to William Ray Arlitt, Mandy Michelle Marie Zatopek, Phillip Ray Fisher III, Melanie Ashcraft, Sean McFarlin, Kirk Reddoch, and Kristen Killian; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also Aunt Jan to two nieces, Kristen Ann Vedder and Susan Diane Robb.
In her life, Jan was a seamstress, artist, beautician, child daycare owner, Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout troop leader, softball coach, teacher’s aide, teacher, and ordained minister.
Jan served on the Sweeny Independent School District School Board for 20 years. She was also a board member of the Sweeny Teachers’ Federal Credit Union. As a life-long educator of 52 years, Jan served the children and families of Texas in the classrooms of three school districts: Bay City, Sweeny, and Damon. Indeed, Jan dedicated her life to the service of others.
Many of Mrs. Reddoch’s former students often reached out to her just to tell her how much she impacted their lives. Her students made her feel loved as a teacher.
As an ordained minister with a double-doctorate in biblical studies and counseling, Dr. Jan Reddoch chartered the World Outreach International Bible College, Brazoria Campus, at Wild Peach Community Church where she served those seeking God. Her special gift was to teach forgiveness and bring peace of mind with unconditional love to all she met.
The family of Carolyn Jan Reddoch would like to thank the members of Wild Peach Community Church, West Columbia Senior Citizens Center, the Sweeny Independent School District, and the Sweeny Police Department for the many meals and various other tasks provided to our family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County for Sweeny location in honor of Jan Reddoch.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. at Wild Peach Community Church, located at 1862 C.R. 347, Brazoria, Texas.
