Norma Darlene O’Neill-Shoemaker
February 22, 1938 –
June 9, 2020
Norma Darlene O’Neill-Shoemaker was born February 22, 1938 in Marion, Indiana. She was called home by our Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters, Toni O’Neill-Goodgine and Nelda O’Neill; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Summer Heath; and her sons, Rock Case, Richard and Brett O’Neill.
Mom dedicated her life to helping others as an RN.
Her Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Village of Oyster Creek, Texas Community Center at 134 Linda Lane. Side dishes welcomed.
Flowers can be sent to Nelda O’Neill at 2510 Duncan Drive, Oyster Creek, Texas 77541.
