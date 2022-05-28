Ida Anne Christian May 28, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ida Anne ChristianSeptember 4, 1948 –May 24, 2022Ida Anne Christian, age 73, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Her funeral will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Freeport City Council sets its terms for VW abatement Military Moms and Wives turn their gaze south TDECU Employees Share 40 Years of Work and Friendship Memorial Day observances set across the county BRAZOS TALES: Teen Rescues Hijacked Flight Engineer SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE Ex-Santa Fe coach Kanipes taken aback by another school shooting Casas makes the best of her situation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing LJ teen found in crashed car in Wharton CountySan Bernard river tests come back positiveMulligan owners on the search for their equipmentDanbury GPA issue scrambles rankingsWoman dies in 521 rolloverFreeport LNG seeks longer construction windowSurfside reserve officer saves drowning manRed Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man)Brazoria wine fest set for weekendBrazosport's Perry invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedYVONNE MINTZ: Changed Bonnen delivers wise words (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)Mary Nita Berwick Wing (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Unexpected' plant issues expected (1)James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg (1)Norma Lee Dean (Dawson) (1)Barry Lane Hughes (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: America fails to find answer to gun violence (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak? (1) Online Poll We've had several stories lately about water quality in area rivers and bayous. How concerned are you about pollution in then? You voted: Not concerned at all A little, but not enough to keep me away No swimming, but fishing is OK OK with recreation on it, but not in it My health isn't worth the risk Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Fluor Hiring Pipefitters Cause# C:190.50, Specialties Company Hiring Delivery Driver RFP's 22-42 Cause# CI63904 Parcel Cause CI63802 Parcel Bulletin
