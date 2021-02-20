Maria del Socorro Lopez
June 25, 1974 –
February 13, 2021
Maria del Socorro Lopez, 46, of Clute, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the early morning.
Socorrito was born to Jose Socorro and Maria Antonia Lopez on June 25, 1974 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Socorrito was a 1993 graduate from Brazoswood High School. She loved to go dancing, going to softball games, listening to music and hanging out with family and friends. She was always so full of life and had a heart of gold. She attended St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and was part of the choir, which she truly loved. Socorrito loved our Lord and Savior and remained faithful until she passed.
Socorrito is preceded in death by her father, Jose Socorro Lopez Rios.
She is survived by her mother, Maria Antonia (Tonche) Lopez; sister, Maria Luisa (Jesse and kids, Travis, Christopher, Justin and Victoria) Aguilar; brother, Jose Francisco (kids, Javier and Carlos) Lopez; brother, Victor Samuel (Amanda and kids, Victor Jr., Isabella and Maricela) Lopez; and brother, Oscar Manuel Lopez.
Serving as pallbearers are Jose Francisco Lopez, Victor Samuel Lopez, Oscar Manuel Lopez, Jesse Aguilar Jr., Javier Francisco Lopez, Victor Samuel Lopez Jr.
Visitations are on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. for friends and family. Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and funeral proceeds at 12:15 p.m. at Restwood Memorial Cemetery.
