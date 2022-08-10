Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Heinemeyer, 74, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022, with his sons, daughter-in-law and nephew by his side. His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial to celebrate his life is planned for August 13, 2022, at Gruene United Methodist Church, 1:00 p.m. in New Braunfels, with Pastor Laurinda Kwiatkowski officiating.
Jerry was born June 07, 1948, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Alvin Werner Heinemeyer and Ilma “Sue” Krueger Heinemeyer. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. On June 8, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Sue Mercer. He began his computer programming career with Gulf Oil Corporation in 1968. Jerry was drafted by the US Army in 1971 and was stationed in Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland through 1973. Jerry retired from EDS in 2007, he and Betty moved to New Braunfels in 2009.
Jerry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed celebrating the Holidays with his extended family. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time with his “golf family” and his favorite course was Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels, Texas. He was actively involved with and enjoyed serving the members of the Landa Legends Golf Association. He was a member of Gruene United Methodist Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2999, and the Elks Lodge #2279, in New Braunfels, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and wife.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Heinemeyer and wife, Ruth, of Angleton, Texas; four sons, Scott Heinemeyer and wife, Peggy, of Richmond, Texas, Jeffrey Heinemeyer and Audrey Wilson, of Grapevine, Texas, Eric Heinemeyer, of Austin, Texas, Andrew Heinemeyer, of Houston, Texas; nephew, Chris Heinemeyer, of Brazoria, Texas; niece, Angie Bowers and husband, Brian Bowers, of Angleton, Texas; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Amber, Ashley, Zachery, Christopher and wife, Stacy, Christyn and husband, Steven, Cameron; and three great-grandchildren, Kylee, Keagan and Grayson.
The family will be forever grateful for the loving care and support provided by Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name may be made to the Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.
