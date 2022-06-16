Nanci Lynn Burgess
April 26, 1945 –
June 3, 2022
Nanci Lynn Burgess passed away June 3, 2022 , at the age of 77. She was born April 26, 1945, in Garden City, Kansas.
Nanci was raised in Kiowa, C O , where she met Dean Burgess, from Franktown, C O . They were married April 25, 1965, in Idaho Springs, CO and soon welcomed a son, Christopher and then another son , Anthony. The family relocated from Castle Rock, CO to Lake Jackson, TX , in 1966. Nanci was devoted to her family. Family was priority number one . I, Anthony, can say that my childhood was perfect. Holidays, especially Christmas, were of great importance to her. She was a life-long collection of Christmas decorations.
Nanci enjoyed reading (Redbird Books in Victoria was a favorite place of hers), listening to music (from Disturbed to the Eagles to Charlie Rich to Al Hirt and just about everything in between, and before and after), watching TV (Cheers, Friends, Frasier, Chicago PD and Cagney & Lacey), having her morning coffee and her Ginger Ale in the evening, but mostly just being around and conversing with her family. That is what she liked the most. Nanci had been a pre-K teacher, artist (painter), and a florist in Lake Jackson , but ended up being a caregiver for her older sister , Karmen and her mother , Delma. Upon their passing she moved to Wichita, KS to be near her sister, Trudy. After a bad Covid episode and other medical issues Nanci moved to Victoria, TX , in early 2021 , to live with her son , Anthony and his wife , Meli. Nanci loved her new home in Victoria and the three (Nanci, Anthony and Meli) were finally just about all finished moving in, furnishing the house and putting things away when she became ill.
She is preceded in death by her parents , E.G. Kruse and Delma Kruse; her husband , Dea n; her sister , Karmen ; and her 3 children (dogs) Thor, Liza Jane and Baby.
She is survived by her sister , Trudy Burkholder (Wichita, KS); her brother , Ford (Cheri) Kruse (Alvin, TX); her sons , Chris Burgess (Chapel Hill, NC) and Anthony (Meli) Burgess , from Victoria, TX; She is also survived by three grandchildren , Anna and Ava Burgess (Chapel Hill, NC) and Anthony (Tony) Burgess (Clute, TX) and two great grandchildren , Leighton Quintanilla (Angleton, TX) and Arielle Burgess (Clute, TX).
Special thanks to Citizens Medical Center ER staff and 2nd floor staff, also DeTar Navarro ICU staff. Dr. Tariq Hussain was incredible as was Dr. John McNeill. I sincerely appreciate Dr. John for his candor and advice. Also, to Mark Zafereo for his support and for just being there.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
