On August 9, 2022, Alice Lane Venable passed away in Houston, Texas. She was 89 years old. A devoted mother and grandmother, Alice was known for her fantastical storytelling, unmatched cooking, generous warmth, and incredible wit. She will be dearly missed and affectionately remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Born January 5, 1933, in Angleton, Texas, to Charles B. and Nannie G. Lane, Alice was the youngest of two daughters. She graduated from Angleton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston. While in college, Alice reconnected with her childhood friend, Robert “Red” F. Venable, who she happily married in January 1955. Red and Alice enjoyed an active and full life together for 43 years, during which time they had three children, and owned and operated W. K. Hill Tent & Awning Company in Houston.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Red; sister, Chinky; and parents, Charles and Nannie. While Alice’s family grieves her loss, they take comfort in knowing that she is once again together with Red.
Alice will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Rusty Venable, of Houston, Texas; Charles (Martin) Venable, of Miami, Florida; and Joe (Brenda) Venable, of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Avey Venable, Courtney Venable, and Kali Venable; brother-in-law, Robert Gayle; nieces, Jerikay Gayle-Birkner, Debbie Markley, and Sharon Paxton; and nephews, Duke Gayle, Jim Markley, and Gary Gayle.
Alice will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Angleton Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.