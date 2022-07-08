Leon Smith Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leon SmithLeon Smith, 77, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Pearland , in Pearland, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News LJ PD charges another shooting suspect with murder Texas Master Naturalists combat litter for service project Child Fatality Review Team founded in Brazoria County National Community Band coming to Clarion Softball keeps veteran coach feeling young Family, friends to honor 'Flea' with cook-off Abbott takes unprecedented authority to deal with border Lake Jackson take 2nd at Coastal Cities Aquatic Association championship Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngleton man arrested for LJ shootingLJ murder suspect arrestedHendrix sets a new markVeteran gets mortgage-free home in SweenyFishin' Fiesta hands out cash, awardsCory Wayne BaylessFourth of July celebrations leads to weekend firesDIANNE DANNHAUS: 40TH AnniversaryFreeport cop saves teen from ODAngleton finds a sister city in Central America Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Brazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Freeport celebrates place in Texas history (2)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Charging stations could aid EV sales (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Don't wait until it's too late to try this (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll How has the high price of gasoline affected your summer plans? You voted: Flying instead of driving Driving instead of flying Taking a road trip closer to home Canceled our vacation entirely Hasn't affected our plans Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads ITBs Cause# Notice of P. Sale-125 FM Public Sale-1401 N Brooks, Public Sale-9443 FM 524 S Public Sale-20349 N Hwy Gamma Extra Space Sweeny Hospital Lawn Maintenance & Pest Bulletin
