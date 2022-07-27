Marie Luise “Marlies” Buschbom
June 17, 1934 –
July 20, 2022
Marie Luise “Marlies” Buschbom, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 88, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Marlies was a loving wife, mother, oma, as well as a sister, tante and friend. Marlies will be remembered for her hospitality, exceptional cooking, love of singing, entertaining, travel adventures, and gardening, but most importantly for her devotion to family and friends.
Marlies was born on June 17, 1934, in Freudenstadt, Germany, and was raised in Einbeck, Germany. Upon graduation from high school, she did an apprenticeship where she earned a degree in business. She enjoyed her first job, in Einbeck, as a Buyer for Habermann Shoe Store, working her way up to Manager.
She married Bernhard (Bernie) Buschbom, on October 27, 1961, in Einbeck, Germany. After the wedding, the couple immigrated to the United States. They made life in several places including North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, throughout their 57 years of marriage. Their son, Klaus, was born in 1962, and they welcomed their daughter, Susanne, eight years later. Marlies was a devoted mother and homemaker in the children’s early years. Bernie and Marlies moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1977. Marlies plugged into the community by regularly meeting with a group of local German ladies and briefly worked in sales at Joske’s.
In 1980, Bernie and Marlies opened the Original Wurst Haus German Restaurant & Deli and served the community for nearly 20 years. It was a local favorite for so many folks; those who had business meetings, family dinners, first dates, rehearsal dinners and birthday parties. Marlies was the face you saw when first entering the restaurant, she built lifelong relationships with many of the customers that came through the door.
In her later years, she enjoyed living on the San Bernard River, hosting friends and family, generously catering many parties in their home, traveling the US, Canada and Europe with her partner in life, Bernie.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bernhard Buschbom; parents, Friedrich and Berta Funcke; brother, Ernst Funcke; sister, Kathe and brother-in-law Rudolph Ahrens; and daughter-in-law, Geneva (Wetzel) Buschbom.
Marlies is survived by son, Klaus Buschbom; daughter, Susanne and husband, John Cook; grandchildren, Peter Buschbom, Kate Buschbom, Emma Buschbom, Carsten Cook and Christian Cook.
Marlies often expressed with joy that she had a wonderful family and a long, great life with many stories that will be passed on by those who knew her. She is now together again with Bernie...we are sure, that with open arms, Bernie said “Welcome ‘ol girl, I missed you!”
Please join us for a Memorial Service that will be held on August 21, 2022, at the Courtyard by Marriot in Lake Jackson, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bluebonnet Room.
Special thanks to Country Village Care for their compassionate and loving care of our mother.
Final Arrangements are under the direction of Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
