Joy Belle Trahan
March 5, 1939 –
February 10, 2021
Joy Belle Trahan, 81, of Belton, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White, Temple, Texas after a short battle with COVID-19 until our Lord and Savior took her peacefully to heaven.
Belle was born on March 5, 1939 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Ezra and Ruby Jordan. On October 22, 1955, she was joined in matrimony to Rogers Trahan.
She was a longtime resident of Brazoria county. Belle enjoyed quilting, taking cruises and traveling with Rogers and cooking for family gatherings. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding Belle in death are her husband, Rogers Trahan; her parents, Ezra and Ruby Jordan; brother, LeVern Jordan; brothers-in-law, Robert Trahan and James Kennedy.
Left behind to cherish her memories are daughters, Debbie Gillenwaters and husband, Jeff, of Belton, Texas, Jeannette Bell and husband, Tim, of Bay City, and Anita Barber and husband, Sam, of Brazoria, Texas; sister, Mavis Kennedy, of Longville, Louisianan; brother-in-law, Lloyd Trahan and wife, Vivian; sister-in-law, Barbara Jordan, of Michigan; grandchildren, Amber Fletcher, Tasha and Tina Israel, Mathew and Taylor Bell, Hope Swanner and husband, Jerry, and April Head and husband, Dusty; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Lavery, Jaidyn and Jordyn Swanner and Alan, J.R. and Destiny Head. Belle also had many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Rogers Trahan.
Visitation service for Joy will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at C.T. Bakers & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
Graveside services for Joy will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery, with Pastor Leroy Cunningham officiating.
