Peter Richard Pitz

Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.