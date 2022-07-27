Janet Turner Capuzzi, 59, of Bryan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Katy, Texas, after a long but courageous battle. Janet was born on January 31, 1963, at Dow Hospital in Freeport, Texas, to Henry and Della Turner.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10 am at Sand Hill Cemetery in Center, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mangum Funeral Home in Center, Texas.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet had a prosperous career and worked at DNOW for the last 25 years where she absolutely loved what she did and the people she worked with. She was loved by all who knew her and her smile could light up a room. She never met a stranger and loved to tell stories and jokes to make people laugh.
Janet is preceded in death by her father, Henry Turner; brother-in-law, Timothy Fischer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Joan Capuzzi; and sister-in-law, Pat Capuzzi.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Capuzzi, of Bryan, Texas; daughters, Sarah O’Leary, of College Station, Texas, Cady (Paul) Lanfear, of Brazoria, Texas, and Rachele (Steven II) Schroeter, of Sweeny, Texas; grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, and Weston Lanfear and Steven III and Isabella Schroeter; mother, Della Turner, of Angleton, Texas; sister, Julie Fischer, of Lake Jackson, Texas; Uncle, Steve (Kandy) Woodall, of Bedias, Texas; sister-in-law, Jo (Bernard) Capuzzi, of Sanford, Florida; brother-in-laws, Darrell (PJ) Capuzzi, of Geniva, Florida and Randy (Linda) Capuzzi, of Longwood, Florida; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Capuzzi, Paul Lanfear, Steven Schroeter II, Steven Schroeter III, Steve Woodall, and Roscoe McSwain.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt, Walker, and Weston Lanfear and Isabella Schroeter.
Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.
