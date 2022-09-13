George Warren, 82, was born in Atlanta, Texas, on October 29, 1939, and died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on September 8, 2022. He was employed at Dow Chemical for over 30 years and was an instructor at Gulf Coast Driving Academy for over 10 years.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vivian, his brother Sam, and his first wife, Uldena.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; sister, Sandra Bowden; son, Sam Warren; daughter, and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Barrett; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Eric Meservey; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and J De Vos; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Brandon Baker; grandchildren, Jessica Showalter, Shelby Lewis, Emily Meservey, Eleanor Meservey, Chance De Vos, Anyanka De Vos, Madeline Bone; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Showalter, Bristol Showalter, Bowen Showalter and Miles Lewis.
The family would like to thank all of the dear people who touched his life over the years, and a special thank you to all the guys at Whataburger.
A memorial service will be planned in December.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider engagement in intentional acts of service to those around you as a way to honor George, for whom this was a regular practice as he sought to live his life in service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
