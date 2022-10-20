Christian Fabrygel Jr. 90, of West Columbia, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022.
He was born April 4, 1932, in Markham, Texas, the son of Christian and Emily Fabrygel.
On March 4, 1960, he married Shirley Wayne Fabrygel. Chris was a pillar of the family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Chris was also devoted to his country. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
Chris had a great love for God and church. He was a faithful member of Christian Tabernacle in Angleton, Texas. His hobbies included: hunting, camping, yard work, and gardening.
Chris is survived by his son, Christian Fabrygel III and daughter, DeEtte Fabrygel; brothers, Daniel Fabrygel and Larry Fabrygel; sisters, Barbra Keszler, Mildred Pustejovsky, and Gayle Brinkman; grandchildren, Amber Posey, Christian Fabrygel, Carmen Presa, Anthony Garza, Audra Kaylor, and Melissa VanHoy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Posey, Weston Posey, McKenna Fabrygel, Cash Fabrygel, Emma Presa, Ava Presa, Jacob Kaylor, Matthew VanHoy, and Logan VanHoy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Shirley Fabrygel; parents, Christian and Emily Fabrygel; brothers, Joe Henry, Jerry, Franklin, Luis, Emil; sisters, Tina, Georgia, Ann, and Evelyn; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Fabrygel.
Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle, 650 CR 341 Angleton, Texas 77515.
