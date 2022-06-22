Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning

Marilyn passed peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas, after surviving a severe stroke on February 17, 2022. Born in Midland, Michigan to Wm. D. and Sena Colegrove, the family moved to Freeport, Texas, in 1940, where her father was instrumental in the creation of the Dow Chemical Company facilities there. In 1944, the family became one of the first residents of Lake Jackson, Texas.
She graduated Brazosport High School in 1953, and received a Batchelor of Science in Education from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, in 1957. While there she met Victor Manning and they married in 1957. They had two children, Allen and Victor Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Houston, Texas except for five years the family spent in London, England and Cleveland, Ohio.
A Master’s Degree in Education from University of Houston in 1968 began her career as counselor and psychotherapist. Marilyn was a high school counselor in Rosenberg, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio. After returning to Houston in 1975, she went into private practice. In 1984 , she was a founder of the NLP Institute of Houston. In 2002, she began working as a consultant for local crisis management organizations and responded to numerous incidents and disasters in the Houston area. On a lark, she became a licensed chaplain in 1993, and officiated quite a few weddings. After a fall in 2018, she decided to retire.
She is survived by her brother, W.D. Colegrove and his wife Joyce Colegrove of Ft. Worth, Texas and her son, Allen Manning of San Marcos, Texas.
She was a good friend and mother but her legacy lies amongst the multitude of people she helped throughout her life.
