Onto LindyJanuary 4, 1937 –October 2, 2022Onto Lindy, 85, of West Columbia, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born January 4, 1937, in Thompsonville, Michigan to the late Gail (Benson) and Onto Lindy.Onto received his Civil Engineering degrees from Michigan State University and Stanford University, also a business degree from Michigan State University.His job in Civil Engineering took him to Vietnam, Pakistan, Wales, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Freda Lindy.During their life together they traveled extensively. Being avid golfers, they played golf at all the major courses in the UK and all over the world.On his retirement he learned the Rules of Golf and worked with the USGA on rating golf courses in Texas. He served on Varner Creek board for 10 years.A celebration of Onto's life will be planned for a future date. 