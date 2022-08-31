Gloria D. Smith
Funeral services for Gloria D. Smith, 80, of Rosharon, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at East Sunnyside Church of God of Prophecy, 4610 Sunflower, Houston, Texas, with Bishop Dwight Robinson officiating and Bishop Darryl Clark eulogizing. Burial will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.
Gloria passed away at her residence in Rosharon on August 25, 2022.
Gloria was the Valedictorian of the graduating class of 1959 at R. O’Hara Lanier High School. She also, graduated from Texas Southern University, Houston, with a degree in Dietetics. She was a 50 year member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Gloria enjoyed shopping traveling, cooking and spending time with family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; parents, M.T. Harper and Frances Harper White; brothers, Willie Harper and Otis Harper; aunts, Eunice Scott, Otha Amboree, Johnnie Mae Haynes and Mildred Mathews; nephew, Kirk Harper; niece, Michelle Thomas; and grandparents, John Henry and Susie Hadden.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, John K. Smith (Debra), of Las Vegas, NV and Kimberly D. Smith, of Houston; sisters, Carolyn Johnson (Charles, Sr.), of Freeport and Linda Allen, of Freeport; sister-in-law, Elaine Hawkins, of Houston; niece loved as a grandchild, Kendyl Allen, of Freeport; nephews, Albert W. Hawkins (Tami), Sugarland; Sean Hawkins, Houston; Michael T. Allen, Manvel; Charles R. Johnson, Jr., Houston; nieces, Michelle Allen-Johnston (Kevin), of Rosharon and Ginger Harper, of Friendswood; best friends, Faye Hayes, of Houston, Kathy Curtis, of Houston, Olatha Leggett, of Tampa, Florida, and Willie B. Davis of Missouri City; and a host of nieces nephews, friends and relatives.
Active pallbearers are Elijah Hawkins, Myles Hawkins, Charles R. Johnson, III, Curtis Young, Jr., Rudel Rymer, Alan Robinson and Da’lin Callis.
A Wake will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home - Angleton.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Research Center, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennesse 38101 and East Sunnyside Church of God of Prophecy-Nehemiah Project, 4610 Sunflower, Houston, Texas, 77051.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
