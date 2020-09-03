Mother Viola Bivens
A graveside celebration of life for Mother Viola Bivens, 97, of West Columbia, Texas will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery, 424 County Rd 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422, where Elder Booker T. Randon is Pastor and Officiator and Pastor Lawrence McGregor of New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Houston Texas will be the eulogist.
