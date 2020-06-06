Willa Mae Christensen
October 19, 1938 –
June 5, 2020
On Friday, June 5, 2020, Willa Mae Christensen, passed away at the age of 81.
Willa Mae was born in Houston, Texas on October 19, 1938. She graduated from Danbury High School as Salutatorian in 1957. On July 12, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, A.B. Christensen, and they had a daughter and two sons.
Willa Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Irene Oswald; her sister, Anita Starzer; and brother, Ken Oswald.
She is survived by her husband, A.B. Christensen; her three children, Kathy Crumrine and husband, David, Chris Christensen and wife, Kathryn, and Glen Christensen and Lari Scott. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Chad Buswell (Kristi), Joseph Buswell (Christina), Clair Watkins (Justin), Justin Crumrine (Morgan), Ashton Christensen, Austin Christensen (Amanda), Stewart Christensen (Emma), Conner Christensen (Allison), Bram Christensen; and seven great-grandchildren.
Willa Mae’s greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching any of their many activities while they were growing up.
Her funeral services will be held at Danbury Baptist Church. Arrangements are pending with Palms Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to Help, Inc., A-Med Hospice Team, and Valerie Welch for their love and support.
