Doy Lynn Brooks went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 88 years and is now resting in peace with her husband of 51 years, John Elbert Brooks. She was born in Moody, Texas on August 2, 1934, to David Carthal (Dee) and Willie Fae (Bill) Moore. Her family moved to Sweeny during her teens, where she graduated from Sweeny High School in 1952. It was there that she met the love of her life, John, and they were married in 1953.
Doy worked to help put John through college, and she completed her Associates degree from Wharton County Junior College in May 1974 before transferring to the University of Houston-Victoria to work on her education degree. She left college before graduating to help open the Wharton office of the Texas Employment Commission, retiring from state service after a full career helping others seeking training and jobs.
She was a member of Brazoria First Baptist Church and several organizations, including Beta Sigma Phi, Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile. Doy touched many lives throughout her lifetime. She was a good friend, a loving wife, a doting grandmother, and a wonderful mother, always ready to lend a listening ear and an encouraging word. Doy enjoyed traveling and took each of her grandchildren on memorable trips.
Doy lived the last year of her life with her daughter and son-in-law in New Braunfels, Texas.
She is survived by her son, John Brooks, and his wife, Phyllis; her daughter, Rebecca Brooks McCoy, and her husband, Terry; her grandchildren, Jason Brooks (Emi), Jessica Brooks (Tracie Pope), Justin Brooks (Stephanie), Hannah McCoy (Chris Piwowar), Claire McCoy (Evan Smith); and two great-grandchildren, Milo Pope and Zyler Theobald. She is also survived by her sister, Priscilla Hartfiel (Richard); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Active pallbearers will be John Brooks, Terry McCoy, Jason Brooks, Justin Brooks, Chris Piwowar and Evan Smith.
Services will be held at Brazoria First Baptist Church on Friday, November 25. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m . - 2 :00 p.m., and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
