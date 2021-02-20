Dan Edward McDougal
July 31, 1936 –
February 10, 2021
Dan Edward McDougal, 84, of Churchill, Texas, went to be with the Lord and Loved Ones gone before him on February 10th, 2021. Dan was born July 31th, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Frank Edward and Willie Mae Cobb McDougal.
Dan married Thelma “Frances” Offutt in May of 1954. For 63 years they shared a life of raising a family and working side by side.
Dan is survived by his daughter, DeLee McDougal Webb and husband, Greg; his grandchildren, Michelle, Traci, Richard McDougal, Jennifer and Amy Bohon; his six great-grandchildren; as well as brother, Harley McDougal; and sister, Sharron McDougal Ray; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his father and mother; his beloved wife, Frances; and son, Ricky Dee McDougal.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Louanne Bruce for her care for Dan in the last year.
And a special thank you to Everett and Kathy Shannon for helping and being there for Dan.
To honor Dans’ wishes, there will be no service.
A private family burial will be at Phair Cemetery in Oyster Creek, Texas. At this time the remains of his wife, Frances will be buried with him beside their son, Ricky Dee.
