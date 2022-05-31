Hannah Leigh Vaughn, 17, of Lake Jackson, TX passed away on May 24, 2022.
She was born to Chris and April Vaughn on May 4, 2005 in Houston, TX.
Hannah enjoyed spending her time with family and friends.
She had just completed her junior year at Brazoswood High School. She took great pride in maintaining straight-A grades.
Hannah was an avid animal lover that would take in and care for any animal.
She was working at Swamp Shack in Lake Jackson, enjoying co-workers and meeting new people as they came in.
A large part of Hannah’s life was soccer. She began playing club ball as a child and was currently a part of Brazoswood’s Varsity team.
Hannah is preceded in death by Grandfather, Eddie Prihoda Jr., and Great-grandfather, James Hall.
Hannah is survived by her Parents, Chris and April Vaughn; Brother, Gunner Vaughn; Grandparents, Donnie and Belinda Vaughn; Grandmother, Ginger Prihoda; Uncle Brandon Vaughn and wife, Shelby; Aunt, Michaele Gregory and husband, Wally; and many other loving family members.
Serving as pallbearers are Jay Kirschner, Jeff Kirschner, Jeremy Strahan, Cody Simmons, Kevin Rosenbohm, and Wally Gregory.
Honorary pallbearers are the Brazoswood Lady Bucs coaches and team.
The funeral will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the service will begin at noon.
