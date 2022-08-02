Tomas “Tommy” Salazar
July 13, 1968 –
July 20, 2022
With immense sadness but unwavering faith in the Lord, we announce the passing of Tomas “Tommy” Salazar.
Tommy was called home suddenly on July 20, 2022, after spending several weeks reconnecting with the family and friends that meant so much to him, and we all will miss him dearly. We are all his family.
Tommy was born on July 13, 1968, in Edinburg, Texas. In 1971, the Salazar family moved to Lake Jackson, Texas. Although already blessed to be born into a large family, Tommy began gathering friends he would forevermore treat as family, from his early days until his final week. Family and friends meant everything to Tommy.
Tommy continued to gather friends he would treat as family through youth sports. Tommy was a good athlete but he was the very best teammate He was proud to represent the Lake Jackson National League All-Stars.
He was a proud Brazoswood Buccaneer and was an All-District Linebacker for the Brazoswood football team. He was awarded “Mr. Buc”-an award that goes to the most spirited and loyal player as determined by his coaches and teammates.
After High School Tommy’s next stop at gathering lifelong friends was the U.S. Navy and he proudly served during Desert Storm. He was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Southwest Asia Campaign Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
Tommy took advantage of the Navy’s educational options he’d earned and studied his way into the University of Texas at Austin.
That UT degree allowed Tommy to start a long and successful career in Advertising and Media Marketing and Sales with Bromley Communications, Time Warner, Univision, Comcast, and most recently Buckeye Broadband.
Tommy loved working with charitable causes and donating time to benefits and would lend a helping hand to all of those who asked for his help or even if they did not ask.
He loved his sports whether it be the Texans, Astros, Longhorns, or any of his other favorite teams. He enjoyed either tailgating at live events or gathering with friends to watch on tv. He made it a point to get together with his boy Boyd Lee for the Army/Navy game every year at whatever location they would decide on
The hardest part for many of us now, is that we perhaps expected Tommy to gather friends and family forever. And perhaps we expected we’d get to be along for the ride while he did a lot of the work for us. It worked that way for a long time. He would go out of his way to reach us, or include us, or to just visit with us directly. Tommy gave more than he took in almost every case. He was the instigator in almost every friendship, he did the legwork, he made the calls, he connected people together. We weren’t always cooperative, and it must have been tiring. The Lord’s mission for Tommy in this world is complete. His work is now done, but the job for us is not finished. We have work to do.
Tommy leaves a legacy of loyal friendship and service to others. The lesson we need to learn from Tommy is to reach out to each other early and often. It matters. Tommy showed us how all throughout his life. In his passing he showed us why. He didn’t have as much time with us as we all thought. But the Lord knew. Every meeting, visit or talk with you was precious for Tommy. Every text meaningful and potentially the last, and every phone call with you was significant. He lived that way every day. He set an example for his friends who are now his family, to follow.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Maria Elena Salazar; brother, Pete Salazar; brother-in-law, Joe Guerrero; sister, Eva Guitierrez (Everardo); brother, Ramiro Salazar (Diana); son, Marcos Salazar (Leah); son, Mykel Salazar; son, Eric Ryan Salazar (Natalie); his precious grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylee, Jenna and Monica Salazar; his beloved niece, Alyssa Joy Salazar ; niece , Alicia Gutierrez ; and his nephew, Pete Gutierrez; Special Friends, Lance (Jennifer) Morgan, Raul and Penny Ayarzagoitia; and countless friends he’d gathered who’d also become family through the years.
Tommy is no doubt joyously reuniting with his father, Pedro Salazar Vela; sister, Carmen Guerrero, and beloved friend, Jennifer Berel who all preceded him in death.
Viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute, TX, 77531, with the Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.
Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday , August 3, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley St., Angleton, TX 77515. Burial following the Mass will be at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute, TX. 77531.
A Celebration of Life after the Burial will be at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
