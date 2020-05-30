Clarence Gee “Booty Gee”
Funeral services for Clarence Gee, 76, of Brazoria will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. He will be buried at the Houston National Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.
