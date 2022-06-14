Douglass Ray Johnston passed away on June 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Texas, on February 7, 1938, to Paul and Katheryn.
Doug was a member of Chickasaw Nation. As a young man he made Houston, Texas, his home, where he worked as a hairdresser for Saks Fifth Avenue and later became a salon owner of Rav-On for 20 years. This is where he met his wife, Ann. After selling his salon he went to work for E-Systems/Ratheyon out of Dallas. He was the boat Captain of the owner’s boat. Eventually Doug and Ann relocated to Freeport, Texas, where he started Johnstons Sportfishing. He was a boat Captain for 50 years. Doug owned a total of five boats with The Omega being his last ride. He also started two more businesses, D&D Construction and Johnston Rentals.
Douglass was the true definition of Entrepreneur. He has a very kind soul always willing to help someone in need. Known for being out spoken, understanding and for an open mind. He also gave sound advice and a very meaningful lecture when warranted. He is loved and missed by family, friends and his personal watch dogs.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Johnston; daughter, Kim Townsend; son, Kevin Townsend wife, Patrice Townsend; daughter, Shauntae’ Johnston, sister, Paula Salzman; sister-in-law, Kay Brook, grandchildren, Jaimie Valdez, Chelsea Williams and Mondo Rivera, Megan Smith and husband, Nard Smith, Katelyn Warren and husband, Clark Warren, Kaysea Johnston and fiancé, Tommy Bailey, Jessie Saldivar and Sam Townsend; greatgrandchildren, Braedyn, Cody, Aubrie, Karter, Trevor, Ty, Kam, Cash, Grayson and Levi, special friends, Clark Gilmore, Kyle Hammonds, Paul Segura and Mark Greer.
Doug is proceeded in death by his granddaughter, Erin Valdez; and dearest friends, Joe Hall and Caesar.
Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bridge Harbor Yacht Club. 411 Sailfish Ln, Freeport, TX 77541.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to Star of Hope Mission. P.O Box 1505 Houston TX 77251-1505.
